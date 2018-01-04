Franklin Monroe girls basketball team wins at Tri-County North

LEWISBURG – Franklin Monroe beat Tri-County North 72-43 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.

Franklin Monroe took a 14-9 first quarter lead and increased its advantage to 36-25 by halftime. The Jets led 54-30 through three quarters on their way to a 29-point win.

Audrey Cable led Franklin Monroe with 17 points in the win. Also for the Jets, Chloe Brumbaugh scored 16 points, Corina Conley scored 14, Stella Shellabarger scored 10, Kennedy Morris scored 7, Chloe McGlinch scored 6, and Chloe Peters scored 2. Conley also had 11 rebounds to give her a double-double.

Aubrey Stupp led Tri-County North with a game-high 22 points. Also for the Panthers, Megan Poling scored 14 points, Shyanna Baker scored 5, and Maddie Flory scored 2.

Franklin Monroe improved to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the CCC with the win. FM will play host to Houston on Monday.