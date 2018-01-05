Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team loses at National Trail

NEW PARIS – The Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team lost 63-26 in a Cross County Conference game on Thursday at National Trail.

National Trail led 18-4 at the end of the first quarter and 32-10 at halftime. The Blazers increased their lead to 48-21 in the third quarter on their way to the 63-26 win.

Sidnie Hunt led Mississinawa Valley with 9 points in the loss. Also for the Blackhawks, Arianna Caixba scored 4 points, Olivia Murphy scored 4, Taylor Stachler scored 4, Bailey Johnson scored 3, and Ellie Reichard scored her first 2 varsity points.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 0-9 overall and 0-6 in the CCC with Thursday’s loss. The Blackhawks will travel to Twin Valley South on Monday.