Mississinawa Valley’s Ethan Bowman, Ansonia’s Trinity Henderson named athletes of the week

This week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week are Ansonia girls basketball player Trinity Henderson and Mississinawa Valley boys basketball player Ethan Bowman.

Bowman scored his 1,000th career point in a Jet Holiday Tournament game against Arcanum on Dec. 30 at Franklin Monroe. He led the Trojans to a win in the game with 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.

“Ethan could easily go out and score for a high average … but he is so competitive and all he thinks about is beating you and how to best accomplish that,” Mississinawa Valley boys basketball coach Tim Barga said.

Bowman leads Mississinawa Valley in scoring with 18.2 points per game, rebounding with 6.2 boards per game and assists with 5.7 assists per game. The MV senior in the top five among Darke County boys basketball players in each category.

“I’m sure he will be in the top 10 (in school history) in all those categories when his career is done at Mississinawa,” Barga said. “That is testament to his total team approach and why he is the leader of this team.”

Behind the leadership of Bowman, Mississinawa Valley has won six of its last seven games and become a contender in the Cross County Conference.

“When he walks into the gym he goes hard 100 percent of the time and work on everything he needs to work on, and the results speak for themselves,” Barga said.

“Not only is Ethan an excellent basketball player, he’s an excellent kid.”

Henderson leads Ansonia with 11.1 points per game this season, which puts her among the leaders in the entire county.

“Trinity not only is our leading scorer but runs our point guard position this season, also getting her teammates involved in the offense,” Ansonia girls basketball player Jim Bolin said. “She is also a real tough defensive player, giving her best effort on each side of the ball.”

Henderson had a big game against Fairlawn on Dec. 30, scoring 20 points and adding two steals.

“She really stepped up her game Saturday at Fairlawn, scoring 20 of our 44 points and an aggressive defensive game,” Bolin said. “You have heard the old saying big things come in small packages; that describes Trinity to a T.”

Along with being a strong player, the Ansonia junior also is a captain for the Lady Tigers.

“As a coach it is always great to have a go-to player, someone who you can count on to give their best game after game and be an extension of the coaching staff on the floor,” Bolin said. “Trinity also serves as one of our team captains, a position well deserved and respected. We as a coaching staff feel honored and privileged to be able to coach a player like Trinity Henderson.”

Part of Henderson’s leadership skills are exemplified by the effort she gives on the court.

“Trinity Henderson is a true leader through her example on the basketball court,” Bolin said. “She has an outstanding work ethic. She is like the Energizer Bunny; she keeps going and going. Trinity is a great teammate a wonderful young lady to be around, always in a great frame of mind and a positive attitude.”

