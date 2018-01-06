Tri-Village boys basketball team finishes strong in win at Bradford

BRADFORD – Tri-Village traveled to Bradford Friday night where the Patriots shook off a slow start in the first half with a strong second half and offensively put up 35 points to defeat the Railroaders 56-30.

It marked the return for TV boys basketball coach Mackenzie Perry taking on his former team.

“There were a lot of emotions coming back here, and I thought our boys played tight in the first half,” Perry said.

Bradford jumped on top of the Patriots 7-2 on a bucket from Christian Ross and Dialaquan Millhouse followed by a triple from Parker Smith.

Tri-Village defensively held the Roaders scoreless for the last 6:10 of the first quarter and eventually grabbed the lead 9-7 to end the quarter on an old-fashioned 3-pointer from Jared Buckley.

Millhouse stole the basketball to start the second period and finished a layup to tie the game at 9 to break the six-minute freeze for Bradford.

Andy Branson found the range on two triples to help Bradford regain the lead, but the Patriots were able to score 12 points, 5 from Derek Eyer and 7 from Buckley including another and-one, to finish the half with the Patriots leading 21-17.

It was a little chippie and at times didn’t resemble basketball in the second quarter.

“Both teams were playing hard,” Perry said. “The boys were tight in the first half, and we just weren’t executing our stuff offensively.”

In the third quarter, it was more Buckley and Eyer for the Patriots. Buckley had 6 points, Eyer 5 and Christian Ricker 2 as the Patriots increased their lead to 33-21 by holding the Roaders to just 2 points.

In the final stanza, the PATS exploded for 23 points on their way to a decisive 56-30 win to make for a successful return for Coach Perry.

“At halftime we talked about our execution. We can execute with the best of them if we commit to it, and life is going to be a lot easier,” Perry said. “Once we did that, a ball reversal here and an extra pass there then it got a lot easier and a few shots fell. Then we settled down and played basketball.”

Ricker led a slew of Patriots scoring in the final frame with 5 points.

The Patriots emptied their bench with many of the reserves seeing time in the fourth period. Mason Sullenbarger and Austin Bruner both had 4 points each to lead that group.

Bradford was led in scoring for the game by Branson with 11 points. The Roaders fell to 1-9 overall and 0-4 in the conference.

Tri-Village was led by Buckley with 19 points. The Patriots improved to 4-6 overall and 2-2 in the CCC and will travel to Arcanum for a Tuesday night game.

Box score:

Score by quarters

TV … 09 … 12 … 12 … 23 – 56

BR … 07 … 10 … 02 … 11 – 30

Individual scoring

Tri-Village – Gage Hileman 1, Noah Burns 2, Austin Bruner 4, Derek Eyer 9, Trey Frech 6, Jared Buckley 19, Darrell Lee 3, Christian Ricker 8, Mason Sullenbarger 4; Totals 3-17-12/26 – 56

Bradford – Parker Smith 4, Dialaquan Millhouse 6, Andy Branson 11, Johnny Fike 3, Josh Phillips 4, Christian Ross 2; Totals 5-6-3/8 – 30

