Versailles boys basketball team defeats Parkway

VERSAILLES – Versailles beat Parkway 70-46 in a Midwest Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday.

Versailles took a 19-13 lead in the first quarter and extended its advantage to 34-23 by halftime. The Tigers led 56-29 at the end of the third quarter on their way to a 24-point win.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with a game-high 29 points. Also for the Tigers, AJ Ahrens scored 12 points, Keaton McEldowney scored 9, Carter May scored 7, Noah Richard scored 7, Kyle Jones scored 4, and Michael Stammen scored 2.

Preston Stober led Parkway with 25 points. Also for the Panthers, Jack Wehe scored 7 points, Caleb Kinney scored 4, Mason Baxter scored 3, Dylan Hughes scored 3, Andrew Baker scored 2, and Nicholas Hawk scored 2.

Versailles improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the MAC with the win. The Tigers will travel to Franklin Monroe tonight.