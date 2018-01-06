Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame induction set

ARCANUM – Three new members will be inducted into the Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 13.

Rowland Gene Rench from the class of 1948, Jeremy Pemberton from the class of 1993 and Tyler Cates from the class of 2006 are this year’s honorees.

Rench was a three-sport letterman. He played basketball three years, ran track his junior and senior years and played baseball all four years of high school. Rench was a member of the basketball team that won the 1948 Darke County tournament. He also was a member of the baseball team that won the Darke County track meet. Rench excelled in baseball. He played all positions, but his strength was in center field. After graduation, Rench had the fortunate opportunity to try out for the New York Giants, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Indians. Rench also played on the American Legion team and played numerous games at Soldier’s Field in Dayton. He married Joan Rench and together they had three children, Terry, Beverly and Kelley. They have six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Rench was very involved in his community.

Pemberton was a basketball standout at Arcanum. He held many basketball records that included total points scored (in only two seasons) of 1,094 (second at the time); 638 total points in a season in 23 games; scoring average of 27.7 points per game and free throw percentage record of 93 percent. Pemberton was honorable mention all-state in 1992 and first team all-state in 1993. He is currently the president of Avatas Capital and resides in Stamford, Connecticut.

Cates graduated from Arcanum in 2006. He was four-year starter and letterman of the football and basketball teams. Cates’ recognition in both sports is extensive. Some of his highlights are being named to the 2004 and 2005 all-Cross County Conference first team in football and basketball; 2004 and 2005 all-Southwest District in football; 2004 all-Southwest District in basketball and 2005 second team all-state in football. Cates currently holds two school records in football. The first is rushing yards in a season (1,612), and the second is most points scored in a season (166). He currently teaches social studies at Covington High School where he also serves as the head football coach. Cates and his wife, Rebecca, reside in Arcanum. They have a daughter, Chloe, and are expecting their second child in June.An induction ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 13 in the small gym with a reception immediately following in the library. The formal induction ceremony will be conducted between the reserve and varsity boys basketball game. Tip off time for the game is 6 p.m.