BRADFORD – The Bradford girls basketball team lost 42-31 to St. Henry on Saturday.

Skipp Miller led Bradford with 12 points in the game. Also for the Railroaders, Chelsea Gill scored 10 points, Hannah Fout scored 4, Emma Canan scored 3, and Bianca Keener added 2.

Bradford fell to 5-6 with Saturday’s loss. The Railroaders will travel to Fairlawn on Tuesday.