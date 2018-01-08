Darke County basketball games rescheduled

DARKE COUNTY – Multiple games that were postponed because of Monday’s weather have been rescheduled.

The Arcanum vs. Dixie varsity and junior varsity girls basketball games have been postponed until noon Jan. 20 in Arcanum.

The Franklin Monroe vs. Houston varsity and junior varsity girls basketball games have been postponed until 1 p.m. Feb. 3 in Pitsburg.

The Tri-Village vs. Chaminade Julienne varsity and junior varsity girls basketball games have been postponed until 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in New Madison.

The Mississinawa Valley vs. Twin Valley South varsity and junior varsity girls basketball games have been postponed until 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in West Alexandria.

The Arcanum vs. Miami East junior high girls basketball games have been postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday in Casstown.

The Greenville vs. Mad River junior high boys basketball games have been postponed until 1 p.m. Saturday in Greenville.

The Franklin Monroe vs. Fort Loramie junior high boys basketball game has been postponed until 5 p.m. Jan. 16.

The Arcanum vs. Dixie junior high boys basketball games have been postponed until 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29 in Arcanum.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

