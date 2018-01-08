Posted on by

Ansonia, Versailles boys bowling teams lose matches


By Dale Barger - For The Daily Advocate

UNION CITY – Versailles fell to St. Henry 2,615-2,496 in boys bowling action on Saturday at Woodcrest Lanes.

The Tigers were led by Logan Rindler with a two-game total of 398 and high game of 212. Trey Buehler had a 381 and high game of 192, Jordan Thomas a 355 and high game of 197, Garret Schwenzer a 349 and high game of 177 and Noah Stammen rolled a single game of 150.

The Tigers fell to 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

Coldwater remained undefeated at 8-0 by defeating Ansonia 2,784-1,946.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6196.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6197.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6201.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6205.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6208.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6217.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6219.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6222.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6226.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6350.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6105.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6136.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6168.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6210.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6241.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6285.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6286.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6300.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6302.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6319.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_6322.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

