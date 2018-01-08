Ansonia, Versailles boys bowling teams lose matches

UNION CITY – Versailles fell to St. Henry 2,615-2,496 in boys bowling action on Saturday at Woodcrest Lanes.
The Tigers were led by Logan Rindler with a two-game total of 398 and high game of 212. Trey Buehler had a 381 and high game of 192, Jordan Thomas a 355 and high game of 197, Garret Schwenzer a 349 and high game of 177 and Noah Stammen rolled a single game of 150.
The Tigers fell to 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
Coldwater remained undefeated at 8-0 by defeating Ansonia 2,784-1,946.