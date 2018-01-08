Posted on by

Mississinawa Valley boys bowling team beats Fort Loramie


By Dale Barger - For The Daily Advocate

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley came away with a win in a closely contested match with Fort Loramie in boys bowling action by just 24 pins at Woodcrest Lanes 2,485-2,461.

Zac Longellow led all bowlers with a two-game total of 442 and the highest one game score of 234. Mason Hardwick threw a two-game total of 336 and high game of 181, Colton Hardwick had two-game total of 312 and high game of 157, Matt Slyder a two-game total of 285 and high game of 153 and Lucas Newbauer a two-game total of 275 and high game of 148.

Mississinawa Valley improved to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

