Posted on by

Versailles girls bowling team defeats New Bremen


By Dale Barger - For The Daily Advocate

UNION CITY – Versailles took on New Bremen in girls bowling action on Saturday at Woodcrest Lanes and the Tigers came away with a 2,424-2,040 win over the Cardinals to remain perfect in the conference at 5-0.

Heidi Treon led all bowlers with a two-game total of 357 and high game of 182. Morgan Heitkamp had a 337 and high game of 181, Jena Mangen had a 327 and high game of 177, and Makenzie Berning a 289 and high game of 149. Lindsey Cheadle threw a single game of 167 and Morgan Barlage a 127.

The Tigers are 6-1 overall and lead the South Division of the WOHSBC.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5737-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5739-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5788-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5789-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5794-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5795-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5800-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5804-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5825-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5828-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5882-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5892-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5926-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5964-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5994-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_DEB_5996-1.jpgDale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

By Dale Barger

For The Daily Advocate

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:05 pm |    

Coroner called to the scene of car fatality

Coroner called to the scene of car fatality
5:08 pm
Updated: 5:19 pm. |    

Gene Krebs seeks state senate seat to help rural counties

Gene Krebs seeks state senate seat to help rural counties
4:10 pm |    

Arcanum boys basketball team defeats Dixie

Arcanum boys basketball team defeats Dixie