Versailles girls bowling team defeats New Bremen

UNION CITY – Versailles took on New Bremen in girls bowling action on Saturday at Woodcrest Lanes and the Tigers came away with a 2,424-2,040 win over the Cardinals to remain perfect in the conference at 5-0.
Heidi Treon led all bowlers with a two-game total of 357 and high game of 182. Morgan Heitkamp had a 337 and high game of 181, Jena Mangen had a 327 and high game of 177, and Makenzie Berning a 289 and high game of 149. Lindsey Cheadle threw a single game of 167 and Morgan Barlage a 127.
The Tigers are 6-1 overall and lead the South Division of the WOHSBC.