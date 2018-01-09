Tri-Village swimmers win events at Shawnee Invitational

SPRINGFIELD – Swimmers from Ansonia, Arcanum and Tri-Village all placed during the Shawnee Invitational swim meet on Saturday.

Tri-Village’s Aubrey Morris won the boys 200 yard freestyle in a time of 1:59.61.

Tri-Village’s Edie Morris won the girls 100 yard freestyle with a time of 58.78, and Arcanum’s Elora Sudduth finished 26th in 1:13.51.

Tri-Village’s Aubrey Morris finished second in the boys 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.92, and Ansonia’s Connor Stachler finished third in 1:04.37.

Ansonia’s Connor Stachler finished second in the boys 500 yard freestyle in a time of 5:46.98.

Tri-Village’s Edie Morris finished third in the girls 200 yard freestyle in a time of 2:08.15.

Tri-Village’s Lucie Morris finished third in the girls 50 yard freestyle with a time of 26.44, Arcanum’s Elora Sudduth finished 31st in 32.85, Arcanum’s Allie Barry finished 50th in 34.66, Arcanum’s Araya Musselman finished 103rd in 46.71.

Tri-Village’s Lucie Morris finished fourth in the girls 100 yard backstroke in 1:07.08, Arcanum’s Brittany Stump finished 30th in 1:32.23, and Arcanum’s Araya Musselman finished 52nd in 2:04.78.

Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry finished fifth in the boys 100 yard breaststroke in a time of 1:15.04, and Arcanum’s Tristen O’Brien finished sixth in 1:15.87.

Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry finished seventh in the boys 100 yard freestyle with a time of 58.24.

Arcanum’s Tristen O’Brien finished ninth in the boys 50 yard freestyle in a time of 26.68, and Arcanum’s Dan Cetnar finished 46th in 31.56.

Arcanum’s Elora Sudduth, Brittany Stump, Allie Barry and Maddy Wogomon finished 15th in the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in a time of 2:17.10.

Arcanum’s Dan Cetnar finished 15th in the boys 100 yard backstroke in 1:26.33.

Arcanum’s Maddy Wogomon finished 16th in the girls 100 yard breaststroke in a time of 1:35.44, Arcanum’s Allie Barry finished 29th in 1:41.00, and Arcanum’s Brittany Stump finished 32nd in 1:43.44.

Arcanum’s Brittany Stump, Elora Sudduth, Maddy Wogomon and Allie Barry finished 17th in the girls 200 yard medley relay with a time of 2:34.08.

Arcanum’s Maddy Wogomon finished 18th in the girls 200 yard individual medley in a time of 2:58.33.

In the boys team standings, Arcanum finished 12th out of 19 teams that scored points, Tri-Village finished 13th, and Ansonia finished 14th. Tri-Village finished 12th out of 15 teams that scored points in the girls standings.

Bellefontaine won the girls meet while Springfield won the boys meet.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

