Versailles grad Clair Schmitmeyer named OCCAC Player of the Week

PIQUA – The Ohio Community College Athletic Association has named Edison State Community College freshman Clair Schmitmeyer, a Versailles graduate, the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 8.

Edison State extended its unblemished season record to 15-0 by dismantling Ohio State-Mansfield, 100-42, on the strength of Schmitmeyer’s double-double. The 5-foot-8-inch forward tallied 16 points and a dozen rebounds, including eight boards on the offensive glass, to go along with six steals and three assists.

Schmitmeyer becomes the first Charger to earn the OCCAC weekly honor since Riley Culver who did so just over a month ago on Dec. 11.

Schmitmeyer is now averaging 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.4 steals per game in her first season at Edison State (15-0, 3-0 OCCAC).

The Chargers will return to conference action at Lakeland Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday.