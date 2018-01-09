Versailles ranked 3rd in AP boys basketball state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles is ranked third in Division III in the first Associated Press boys basketball poll of the 2017-18 season.

Versailles is ranked behind only Columbus Ready and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep in the Division III state rankings.

Versailles is the lone Darke County boys basketball team ranked in this week’s poll.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Wayne from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 2 in Division I, Springfield from the GWOC is ranked No. 10 in Division I, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 10 in Division II, Bethel from the Cross County Conference is ranked No. 16 in Division III, and Minster from the MAC is ranked No. 8 in Division IV.

Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Upper Arlington (3) 10-0 125 2. Huber Hts. Wayne (4) 10-0 93 3. Cin. Moeller (1) 8-3 79 4. Cin. Princeton (2) 9-0 74 5. Solon (2) 9-1 67 6. Tol. St. John’s (1) 8-2 61 7. Dublin Coffman (1) 10-0 59 8. Garfield Hts. (2) 7-1 58 9. Lakewood St. Edward 11-2 47 10. Logan 9-0 40 (tie) Springfield 9-0 40 Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Southview 30. Pickerington N. 29. Uniontown Lake 26. Sylvania Northview 25. Dresden Tri-Valley 16. Franklin 13. DIVISION II 1. Wauseon (6) 9-0 120 2. Cin. McNicholas (4) 10-0 98 3. Elida 10-0 85 4. Cols. Beechcroft (3) 8-1 76 5. Cin. Indian Hill (1) 8-0 71 6. Mentor Lake Cath. 8-0 67 7. Parma Hts. Holy Name 8-0 56 8. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 9-0 45 9. Proctorville Fairland 8-3 35 10. Trotwood-Madison 6-2 34 Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Eastmoor 33. Cin. Hughes 32. Akr. SVSM (1) 31. Cin. Summit Country Day 29. Gallipolis Gallia 23. Poland Seminary (1) 21. Zanesville 13. Chillicothe Unioto 12. DIVISION III 1. Cols. Ready 10-0 109 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 10-0 106 3. Versailles (4) 10-0 101 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 9-0 99 5. Cin. Deer Park 9-0 72 6. Oregon Stritch (1) 10-1 71 7. Oak Hill (3) 10-0 70 8. Leavittsburg Labrae (2) 7-0 57 9. Galion Northmor 10-1 30 10. Anna 9-2 27 (tie) Archbold 7-2 27 Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Country Day 25. Belmont Union Local 24. Gahanna Cols. Academy 21. N. Lima S. Range (2) 20. Tipp City Bethel 15. DIVISION IV 1. Ft. Loramie (8) 10-0 127 2. McDonald (1) 8-1 94 3. Hannibal River (3) 9-0 83 4. Spring. Cath. Cent. 9-1 76 5. Tol. Christian 9-1 63 6. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 8-2 56 7. Tree of Life 8-1 49 8. Minster 5-2 48 9. Mansfield St. Peter’s (3) 11-0 39 (tie) Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 9-2 39 Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 24. Strasburg-Franklin 21. Ottoville 21. Sarahsville Shenandoah 16. Shekinah Christian 15. Windham 15. Pettisville 15. Cornerstone Christian 15.

Versailles’ Keaton McEldowney shoots while covered by Anna’s Wyatt Bensman on Dec. 27 at Anna. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Keaton-McEldowney-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Keaton McEldowney shoots while covered by Anna’s Wyatt Bensman on Dec. 27 at Anna. Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

