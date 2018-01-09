Tri-Village, Versailles ranked in AP girls basketball state poll

COLUMBUS – Tri-Village and Versailles are both ranked in the first Associated Press girls basketball poll of the 2017-18 season.

Versailles’ girls are ranked second in Division III behind only Columbus Africentric.

The Tri-Village girls are tied with North Ridgeville Lake Ridge for seventh in the Division IV rankings. The Patriots are ranked behind Minster, Waterford, Dalton, New Bremen, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Ottoville.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Tippecanoe from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 6 in Division II, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 8 in Division II, Miami East from the Cross County Conference is ranked No. 24 in Division III, Minster from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 1 in Division IV, New Bremen from the MAC is ranked No. 4 in Division IV, and Fort Recovery from the MAC is ranked No. 20 in Division IV.

Below is how a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls. by OHSAA divisions. with win-loss record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Newark (5);10-0;125 2. W. Chester Lakota W. (2);10-1;103 3. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (5);12-2;99 4. Pickerington Cent. (1);12-1;86 5. Dublin Coffman;11-1;81 6. Canton McKinley (2);11-1;72 7. Solon (1);9-1;71 8. Tol. Notre Dame (2);9-2;69 9. Stow-Munroe Falls;11-1;34 10. Dresden Tri-Valley;9-2;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Walnut Hills 29. Wadsworth 28. Berea-Midpark 26. Mason 23. Loveland 18. Cols. Northland 17. Canfield 13.

DIVISION II

1. Beloit W. Branch (3);10-0;93 2. Gates Mills Gilmour (6);9-1;91 3. Germantown Valley View (2);11-0;86 4. Zanesville Maysville (1);11-0;76 5. Tol. Rogers (1);8-1;74 6. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1);10-1;55 7. Akr. SVSM;9-2;46 8. Trotwood-Madison;9-1;45 9. Bellevue (1);11-1;41 10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace;11-1;39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Shaker Hts. Laurel 38. Defiance (1) 38. London 32. McArthur Vinton County 26. Warren Howland 25. Thornville Sheridan 24. New Philadelphia 23. Kettering Alter (2) 20. Perry 17. Cambridge 16. Chillicothe Unioto 15.

DIVISION III

1. Cols. Africentric (9);10-0;135 2. Versailles (3);13-1;83 3. Ottawa-Glandorf;11-1;72 4. Cin. Summit Country Day;10-0;66 5. Archbold;9-1;47 6. Kirtland (2);10-0;46 7. Waynesville;12-0;43 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton;9-1;41 9. Newark Cath.;11-1;40 10. Cardington-Lincoln;11-1;34 (tie)Doylestown Chippewa (1);10-0;34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minford 33. Loudonville (1) 30. Rocky River Lutheran W. 28. Williamsburg 28. Delta (1) 25. Proctorville Fairland 25. Elyria Cath. 19. Camden Preble Shawnee 18. Garrettsville Garfield 15. Sardinia Eastern 15. Bellaire 14. Casstown Miami E. 13. N. Lima S. Range 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Minster (11);11-0;142 2. Waterford (2);8-1;95 3. Dalton;10-1;76 4. New Bremen;11-1;72 5. Sugar Grove Berne Union;11-1;56 6. Ottoville (1);11-0;51 7. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge;7-2;48 (tie)New Madison Tri-Village;10-2;48 9. Steubenville Cath. Cent. (1);9-1;45 10. Fairfield Christian;9-1;41

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Boston Glenwood 34. Cornerstone Christian 33. Jackson Center 27. Troy Christian 27. Berlin Hiland (2) 26. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (1) 21. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 19. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 18. Ft. Loramie 17. Ft. Recovery 16. Groveport Madison Christian 13.

Tri-Village’s Emma Printz takes a shot during a Cross County Conference girls basketball game against Covington on Thursday in Covington. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Emma-Printz-WEB.jpg Tri-Village’s Emma Printz takes a shot during a Cross County Conference girls basketball game against Covington on Thursday in Covington. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

