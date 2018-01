SIDNEY – The Bradford girls basketball team won 50-37 on Tuesday at Fairlawn.

Skipp Miller led Bradford with 18 points in the win while also contributing eight rebounds and six steals. Also for the Railroaders, Bianca Keener scored 13 points, Emma Canan scored 8, Chelsea Gill scored 8, and Cassi Mead scored 3.

Bradford improved to 6-6 with the win. The Railroaders will play host to Arcanum on Thursday.