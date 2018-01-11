Greenville girls basketball team defeats West Carrollton

GREENVILLE – The Greenville girls basketball team beat West Carrollton 50-18 on Wednesday.

Greenville took a 12-5 lead in the first quarter and led 25-13 at halftime. The Lady Wave increased their advantage to 46-17 in the third quarter on the way to a 32-point victory.

Jada Garland led Greenville with 12 points in the win. Also for the Lady Wave, Morgan Gilbert scored 11 points, Haleigh Mayo scored 8, Cassie Cromwell scored 6, Koryann Elliott scored 5, Payton Brandenburg scored 2, Annie Hayes scored 2, Saki Nakamura scored 2, and Lani Shilt scored 2.

Greenville improved to 8-5 with the win. The Wave will play host to Xenia on Wednesday.