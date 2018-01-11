Greenville boys basketball team loses to Trotwood-Madison

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys basketball team lost 104-39 to Trotwood-Madison on Tuesday.

Trotwood-Madison built a 30-10 first quarter lead and led 54-22 at halftime. The Rams increased their lead to 84-33 in the third quarter on the way to the 104-39 win.

Noah Walker led Greenville with 10 points in the loss. Also for the Wave, Kyle Mills scored 9 points, Tyler Beyke scored 7, Grant Minnich scored 5, Will Coomer scored 3, Ethan Saylor scored 2, Noah Vanhorn scored 2, and Marcus Wood scored 1.

Greenville fell to 0-9 with the loss. The Green Wave will travel to West Carrollton on Friday.