Franklin Monroe girls basketball team defeats Twin Valley South

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe girls basketball team beat Twin Valley South 63-22 on Thursday for its 10th win of the season.

Franklin Monroe led 15-3 at the end of the first quarter and 29-13 at halftime. The Jets increased their lead to 49-17 in the third quarter on their way to a 41-point victory.

Corina Conley led Franklin Monroe with 13 points, 14 rebounds, six steals and five blocks. Also for the Jets, Audrey Cable scored 11 points, Belle Cable scored 9, Stella Shellabarger scored 9, Chloe Brumbaugh scored 7, Tara Goubeaux scored 6, Kennedy Morris scored 4, Chloe McGlinch scored 2, and Chloe Peters scored 2.

Madison Johnson led Twin Valley South with 6 points. Also for the Panthers, McKenzie Neal scored 4 points, Evelyn Woodgeard scored 4, Abby Bingham scored 3, Kelsie Shafer scored 3, and Mylan Crews scored 2.

Franklin Monroe improved to 10-2 overall and 6-2 in the Cross County Conference with the win. The Jets will play at Arcanum on Saturday.