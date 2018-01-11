Versailles girls basketball team beats Marion Local

VERSAILLES – Versailles shut down Marion Local on Thursday, defeating the Flyers 55-17 in a Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball game.

Versailles led 7-4 at the end of the first quarter then increased its lead to 21-6 in the second quarter. The Tigers led 42-11 through three quarters on their way to a 38-point victory.

Hailey McEldowney led Versailles with 9 points on Thursday. Also for the Tigers, Liz Watren scored 8 points, Kami McEldowney scored 7, Danielle Winner scored 7, Ellen Peters scored 6, Mallory Marshal scored 4, Elizabeth Ording scored 4, Lindsey Winner scored 4, Danielle Kunk scored 2, Kelsey Custenborder scored 2, and Caitlyn Luthman scored 2.

Alana Pohlman and Natalie Rethman led Marion Local with 4 points each. Also for the Flyers, Kara Evers scored 2 points, Brooke Homan scored 2, Emily Nietfeld scored 2, Heidi Rethman scored 2, and Morgan Heckman scored 1.

Versailles improved to 14-1 overall and 5-0 in the MAC with the win. The Tigers will travel to Fort Recovery on Jan. 18.