Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team loses to Tri-County North


UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley lost 65-43 to Tri-County North in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.

Mississinawa Valley led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter, but Tri-County North went into halftime up 27-21. North increased its lead to 47-34 in the third quarter on its way to a 22-point victory.

Leah Scholl led Mississinawa Valley with 13 points in Thursday’s game. Also for the Hawks, Riley Price scored 12 points, and Olivia Murphy scored 11.

MV fell to 0-10 overall and 0-7 in the CCC with the loss. The Hawks will play host to Troy Christian on Saturday.

