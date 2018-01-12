Darke County sporting events rescheduled because of winter weather

DARKE COUNTY – Winter weather moving into Darke County has caused schools to reschedule games scheduled for this weekend.

The Bradford at Mississinawa Valley boys basketball games have been rescheduled for Monday with a 6 p.m. junior varsity start.

The Tri-Village versus Twin Valley South boys basketball games have been rescheduled for Jan. 20 with a 6 p.m. junior varsity start.

The Arcanum at Newton boys basketball games have been rescheduled for Jan. 27 with a 6 p.m. junior varsity start.

The Versailles at Marion Local boys basketball games have been rescheduled for Feb. 12 with a 6 p.m. junior varsity start.

The Ansonia versus Tri-County North boys basketball games have been postponed until Feb. 17 with a 6 p.m. junior varsity start.

Greenville has canceled tonight’s boys basketball games at West Carrollton and Saturday’s youth camp. No make-up information has been released as of this time.

Saturday’s Tri-Village at National Trail girls basketball games have been pushed back to a 1 p.m. junior varsity start.

The Mississinawa Valley versus Twin Valley South junior high boys basketball games on Saturday have been pushed back to a noon start.

Saturday’s Tri-Village junior high boys basketball games versus National Trail have been pushed back to 1 p.m.

Bradford and Tri-Village will not compete in Saturday’s powerlifting meet at Bellefontaine. Also, Bradford’s indoor track and field team will not compete on Saturday.

Saturday’s Ansonia versus Miami East junior basketball games have been canceled.

Arcanum has canceled its junior high basketball games scheduled for Saturday.

Versailles’ junior high wrestling tournament at Wapakoneta on Saturday has been canceled.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

