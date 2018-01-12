Arcanum wrestlers compete against Tri-County North, Urbana

ARCANUM – The Arcanum wrestling squad competed at home Wednesday night in front of about 150 spectators in a tri-meet with the Urbana Hillclimbers and Cross County Conference foe Tri- County North Panthers.

Originally it was to be an encounter with the Milton-Union Bulldogs, but they were not able make the trek to Arcanum. However, Trojan Athletic Director Brian Sprada was not to be deterred as he got the talented Urbana squad as a replacement for the ever-improving Trojans of Jared Beatty.

Urbana had the longest way back home from Champaign County and uncorked a sparkling first round victory over the out-manned Panthers from Tri-County North, 48-10. This 38-point win propelled the Hillclimbers into their next match against the home standing black and orange. The elite eight of Beatty’s brigade were no match for the Division II grapplers from up north as they went down 43-9.

At 106 pounds, Arcanum freshman Cameron Haney had a close match for a while until he got reversed and gave up back points to Lucas Hess in the third period and went down, 11-3. This made it 4-0 in favor of the Urbana squad.

The 113 pound match was a forfeit win for the Hillclimbers of Champaign County. This rose the score to 10-0 as the Trojan faithful watched on.

The 120 pound bout had Arcanum freshman Raymond Denniston pinned by the ever elusive Daniel Westcott in 50.6 seconds of the first period, making the score mount to 16-0.

The 132 pound match featured Arcanum junior Ethin Hoffman going against Gavin Grimm of Urbana. This match had no fairy tale ending for Hoffman as he lost an exciting match at the end by being pinned with just 38 seconds to go on a hip move. He was tied 3-3 going into the last canto. This pin made the score rise up to 22-0.

The 138 pound match showcased sophomore Braydin Gillem going up against Urbana’s ultra-quick Ezra Lee. Lee started off quickly 8-0 in the first and won in a technical fall, 16-0, notching the scoring total to 28-0.

The 145 pound match had another forfeit win for Urbana as Arcanum’s usual wrestler was out with a concussion. This prompted the score to go up another 6, making it 34-0.

The 152 pound bout featured junior Dylan Burns who put his opponent Damien Williams through the third degree with a 7-3 victory. This put the first points up on the board for the Darke County squad to make the total 28-3. Burns was burning up the mat in the first period by registering all his points in just two minutes of great grappling.

The 160 pound match had Arcanum freshman Cael Gostomsky going up against aggressive Trey Williams, and it was over rather quickly with a pin at the 10.6 mark of the first frame of action. This propelled the count to 34-3.

The 170 pound match featured Arcanum sophomore Dylan Rhodehamel almost pull out a victory for his squad, losing out 10-6. Rhodehamel was only down 7-5 going into the final frame of action against Luis Ramirez of the gray and red. This put the mark now at 37-3 with the heavier weight classes on their way.

The 195 and 220 pound matches both were forfeits to give the Champaign County squad a 43-3 lead going into the final match of the night for its grappling squad.

The 285 pound bout had Arcanum sophomore Jayden Heltsley overpowering Austin Fisher with a powerful pin at 12.1 seconds of the first frame to make the final tally read 43-9.

Tri- County North was next up for the Trojans as everyone was looking forward to this one as they had just wrestled recently against each other in the Versailles Invitational.

Arcanum 106-pounder Haney had a forfeit win to start things off right for the Trojans, going up 6-0.

The 113 pound match had neither squad with a wrestler.

The 120 pound match had Denniston being pinned by Hutchison at 50.6 of the first to make the score go northward for Tri- County North at 6-6.

The 126 pound match had no wrestler for Arcanum, ratcheting up the total to 12-6.

The 132 bout had Hoffman winning an exciting match for the orange and black 3-1 over Chase Eby to help close the gap to 12-9.

The 138 match showcased Gillem losing out to Josh Duncan on a pin in the second frame at the 1:18 mark. This marked the score up to 18-9 for the Panthers.

The 145 pound match had a double forfeit where no team gains a point ,which turns out to be a whitewash.

At 152 pounds, Burns took care of the action with a quick pin of Jacob Isaacs in the first at the 19 second point on the big orange and black scoreboard. This mounted the score upward for the Trojans, only now trailing 18-15.

The 160 pound match had Gostomsky losing out to Tristen Haysleet with a sleek pin at 1: 17 of the first period to up the score to 24-15 for the hard-charging Panthers.

The 170 pound bout had Rhodehamel riding high as he leapt on Panther Dylan Curtain right away, and it was curtains for this grappler at 1:19 of the second with a pin move. This made the score even tighter at 24-21.

The 182 pound match had a forfeit win for the Panthers, catapulting the score upward to 30-21.

The 195 pound match had no one to wrestle for either squadron of grapplers.

The 220 pound weight frame had a forfeit win for the Panthers clawing their score to 36-21.

Arcanum 285-pounder Heltsley pounded his foe Clayton Finney into submission at 15.4 of the second period. He was aided by a strong 7-0 start in the first frame. Final marks show the Trojans falling by 9.

“We wrestled very hard tonight and were definitely hurt by our 145 pounder being out due to a concussion,” Coach Beatty said. “I would like to mention Heltsley, Hoffman and Burns who wrestled really well for us tonight and all season for that matter. We only have two juniors, and they are our captains in Hoffman and Burns. The squad is looking forward to continued improvement, and hopefully we can make some noise at the conference tournament in February.”

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Arcanum-logo-WEB-1.jpg