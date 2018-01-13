Versailles’ Haddi Treon, Tri-Village’s Aubrey Morris named athletes of the week

DARKE COUNTY – A pair of upperclassmen who are establishing themselves among the region’s best in their sports are this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week.

This week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week are Tri-Village boys swimmer Aubrey Morris and Versailles girls bowler Haddi Treon.

Treon is second among all Darke County girls this season with an average game of 175.4. She’s also third in the South Division of the West Ohio High School Bowling Conference.

“As a coach I am happy to see one of my bowlers who works so hard during her own time now being one of the conference’s best bowlers this season,” Versailles bowling coach Tyler Phlipot said. “As in all sports the work put in really reflects in her performance. She also has a strong team surrounding her.”

Treon, a junior, put in a lot of work during the offseason to become one of Versailles’ best bowlers.

“She has had a great season,” Phlipot said. “She worked very hard in the offseason, bowling in two summer leagues. Her effort has really shown in her first varsity year.”

Along with being a strong bowler, Treon also has developed into a leader for the Tigers, who are 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the WOHSBC this season.

“She is a well-rounded leader on our team,” Phlipot said. “She is determined but does not let that get in the way of smiling and enjoying herself while bowling. She can always loosen up the team if we are too tense. From the technical standpoint, she also tries to help her teammates make adjustments when necessary and has good knowledge of the game.

Aubrey Morris leads all Darke County swimmers this season in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.10, the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:19.21, the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.31 and the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:19.03.

The Tri-Village senior also is second in the county in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 54.07, third in the county in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.28 and third in the county in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 2:19.03.

“Aubrey has posted some career best times this year swimming for both his club team (Springfield Family YMCA- SPY) and for Tri-Village in his 1000 free, 500 free, 200 free, 100 fly and 50 free,” Tri-Village swim coach Lee Morris said. “Aubrey has been training very hard at his club practices in Springfield with his coaches, John Bishop and Chris McKinney, as well at the F45 Studio in Greenville with Craig and Missy Riethman.”

Last weekend, Aubrey Morris competed in the Shawnee Invitational at Wright State University, a meet that included almost 20 schools. He won the 200 yard freestyle in 1:59.61 and finished second in the 100 yard butterfly in 1:01.92.

“Aubrey has been putting together a terrific senior season,” Bishop said. “He focused on applying himself more on the back half of the 500 and 1,000 freestyles the past few months. Because of his dedication and discipline, he already has a lifetime best time in the 500 at midseason. This confidence should really push him to achieving his goals for championships. Aubrey has really found his path in distance freestyle.”

In meets with 15 or more teams, Aubrey Morris has won two individual events and also had two second place finishes this season.

“Aubrey has been a different swimmer this year,” McKinney said. “He has stepped out of his comfort zone and swam many races this year. He has made it a priority to swim every available race offered this season. It is paying big dividends in his overall swimming. He is posting faster times than he did at this time last season.

“Aubrey comes to practice with a great attitude and is ready to put in the work to reach his goals. His leadership ability has been one of his biggest improvements. Aubrey is making the most of his senior season, both in and out of the pool.”

Versailles girls swimmer Haddi Treon and Tri-Village boys swimmer Aubrey Morris have been named this week's Daily Advocate athletes of the week.

