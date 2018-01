Darke County sporting events canceled because of weather

DARKE COUNTY – More Darke County sporting events have been canceled on Saturday because of winter weather.

The wrestling invitational at Tri-County North that Arcanum was set to compete in has been canceled.

Mississinawa Valley at Versailles girls bowling has been canceled.

Ansonia’s girls basketball game at Miami East has been canceled.

Mississinawa Valley versus Troy Christian girls basketball has been canceled.

Mississinawa Valley’s boys basketball game at Lehman Catholic has been canceled.

The Greenville versus Covington freshman boys basketball game has been canceled.

Versailles’ freshman girls basketball game versus Waynesville has been canceled.

Versailles’ junior high girls basketball at Russia has been postponed until Jan. 20.

Franklin Monroe’s junior high boys and girls basketball games have been canceled.

Arcanum’s junior high boys and girls basketball games have been canceled.

Mississinawa Valley’s junior high boys basketball game against Twin Valley South has been canceled.

The Bradford at Covington junior high girls basketball game has been canceled.

Bradford’s junior high boys basketball game against Russia has been canceled.