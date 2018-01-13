Arcanum boys basketball team loses to Bethel

ARCANUM – Arcanum lost 65-38 to Bethel in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Saturday.

Bethel led 24-8 at the end of the first quarter and 37-14 at halftime. The Bees led 46-26 through three quarters on their way to the 27-point victory.

Carter Gray led Arcanum with 10 points on Saturday. Also for the Trojans, Wills Troutwine scored 9 points, Lane Byrne scored 6, Andrew Baker scored 4, Grant Delk scored 4, Zach Smith scored 3, and Evan Atchley scored 2.

Ryan Rose led Bethel with a game-high 22 points. Also for the Bees, Caleb South scored 16 points, Alex Van Haaren scored 9, Kendal James scored 8, Jacob Evans scored 5, Nick Schmidt scored 3, and Jared Evans scored 2.

Arcanum fell to 5-7 overall and 1-5 in the CCC with the loss. The Trojans will play host to Mississinawa Valley on Friday.