Ansonia boy basketball team dominates Union City

ANSONIA – A dominating first half performance on Saturday propelled the Ansonia boys basketball team to a 93-61 win over Union City, Indiana.

Ansonia came out on fire, making 11 first half 3-pointers to help the Tigers build a 52-25 halftime lead. From there the outcome never was in doubt as the Tigers won by 32 points.

“The first half we came out, we shot it well, we moved the ball well,” Ansonia coach Chad Cramer said. “Offensively I think our first half was terrific. Then I thought our fourth quarter we had some subs out there, and they didn’t miss a beat. They ran the offense correctly, they got good shots, and it was fun to watch.”

Ansonia never trailed in Saturday’s game as the Tigers quickly went up 5-0 and added to their lead from there. The Tigers made six 3-pointers in the opening quarter including three from Devyn Sink to take a 28-15 lead in the opening quarter.

The Tigers added five more 3-pointers in the second quarter, including three more from Sink.

“We’ve been waiting for it,” Cramer said of the hot shooting of Ansonia, which finished the night with 17 3-pointers. “We thought over the past month we’ve gotten a lot of really good shots. We just haven’t shot it as well as we think we should and are capable of.

“We knew once we started making some shots and our offense gets going, we’re going to be a pretty dangerous team, and we showed a little bit of that tonight.”

Buoyed by the strong outside shooting, Ansonia more than doubled Union City’s first half scoring, taking a 52-25 lead into the halftime break.

Ansonia’s offense slowed down in the third quarter as Union City outscored the Tigers 17-14 to make the score 66-42.

“It’s 16 and 17 year olds with 52 points at half,” Cramer said. “I think we just came out a little flat and were trying to make the flashy play instead of making the right play. We learned from it.”

Ansonia picked up some momentum at the end of the third quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from half-court by Hunter Muir.

In the fourth quarter it was all Ansonia with some players coming off the bench to make big contributions for the Tigers. By the end of the game all 11 Tigers dressed for the game scored at least 1 point.

Muir finished the night with a game-high 29 points.

“It was his type of game,” Cramer said. “They extended their defense a little bit so there was a lot of driving lanes to be had. It was a perfect style of game for him, and he played really well.”

Also for the Tigers, Sink scored 20 points, Hunter Buckingham scored 13, Cody Sanders scored 7, Aydan Sanders scored 5, Matthew Shook scored 5, Trevor Alexander scored 4, Andrew Rowland scored 4, Matthew Farrier scored 3, Reece Stammen scored 2, and Logan Alexander scored 1.

Bryten Stewart led Union City with 11 points, Mason Good scored 9, Trevor Spence scored 9, Akill Roberts scored 8, Zerrin Cantu scored 6, Cameron Luster scored 6, Weston Mote scored 5, Dayvon Wilson scored 3, Jacob Fulk scored 2, and Trevor Thompson scored 2.

Ansonia improved to 5-6 with Saturday’s win. The Tigers will return to action on Friday at National Trail.

“We just need to keep playing better and moving in the right direction, and I think tonight was a good step,” Cramer said.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0439.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0445.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0450.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0451.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0458.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0462.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0463.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0473.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0474.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0488.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0490.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0492.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0494.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0495.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0498.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0507.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_IMGP0513.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate Ansonia’s Trevor Alexander puts up a shot during a boys basketball game against Union City on Saturday. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Trevor-Alexander-WEB.jpg Ansonia’s Trevor Alexander puts up a shot during a boys basketball game against Union City on Saturday. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.