Tri-Village to host 8th annual powerlifting meet

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village will host its eighth annual powerlifting meet for junior high and high school athletes on Saturday.

The competition will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Tri-Village gymnasium. The meet will feature competition in the bench press and deadlift.

The boys competition will include 115, 125, 135, 145, 155, 165, 175, 185, 195, 210, 225, 250 and unlimited weight classes. The girls competition will include 115, 125, 135, 145, 155, 175, 195 and unlimited weight classes. There will be upperclassmen and underclassmen divisions for each weight class.

There will be medals awarded to the top five finishers in each weight class. The top three boys and girls teams will earn team trophies.

Athletes can register by contacting Tri-Village powerlifting coach Tracy Brown at 937-997-2209 or tabhlb@embarqmail.com. There is a $10 entry fee for each athlete.

Admission for spectators will be $5 for adults and $2 for students. Doors will open at 8 a.m., and concessions will be available.