Versailles drops to No. 8 in AP state boys basketball rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles dropped five spots to No. 8 in the Division III state rankings in the second Associated Press boys basketball poll of the 2017-18 season.

Versailles was ranked third behind Columbus Ready and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep in the season’s first poll but dropped after suffering its first loss of the season to Fort Loramie.

This week Versailles is ranked behind Columbus Ready, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Ottawa-Glandorf, Cincinnati Deer Park, Oak Hill, Leavittsburg Labrae and Oregon Stritch.

Versailles is the lone Darke County boys basketball team ranked in the AP poll this season.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Wayne from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 1 in Division I, Springfield from the GWOC is ranked No. 10 in Division I, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 15 in Division II, Minster from the MAC is ranked No. 9 in Division IV, and St. Henry from the MAC is ranked No. 10 in Division IV.

Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I 1. Huber Hts. Wayne (17) 11-0 179 2. Solon 9-0 135 3. Cin. Moeller (1) 9-3 107 4. Tol. St. John’s 9-2 88 5. Upper Arlington 10-1 77 6. Garfield Hts. 8-2 67 7. Pickerington N. 9-2 62 8. Cin. Princeton 10-1 55 9. Logan 10-0 54 10. Springfield 11-0 45 (tie) Dublin Coffman 11-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 25. Sylvania Northview 21.

DIVISION II 1. Wauseon (12) 12-0 160 2. Cin. McNicholas (3) 11-0 151 3. Elida 11-0 123 4. Cols. Beechcroft (1) 8-1 97 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 10-0 83 6. Parma Hts. Holy Name 9-1 66 7. Proctorville Fairland 9-3 50 8. Cols. Eastmoor 9-2 33 9. Cin. Indian Hill 8-1 32 10. Poland Seminary (1) 11-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor Lake Cath. 26. Zanesville 18. Cin. Hughes 18. Gallipolis Gallia 15. Akr. SVSM 13. Trotwood-Madison 13.

DIVISION III 1. Cols. Ready (7) 11-0 154 2. Canal Winch. Harvest Prep (2) 10-0 145 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 10-0 134 4. Cin. Deer Park (2) 10-0 114 5. Oak Hill (1) 12-0 85 6. Leavittsburg Labrae (1) 8-0 84 7. Oregon Stritch (1) 12-1 76 8. Versailles 8-1 50 9. Galion Northmor 11-1 45 10. Archbold 9-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 14.

DIVISION IV 1. Ft. Loramie (13) 11-0 175 2. Hannibal River (1) 9-0 140 3. McDonald (2) 9-1 133 4. Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 13-0 101 5. Spring. Cath. Cent. 11-1 95 6. Tol. Christian 10-2 80 7. Tree of Life 9-1 52 8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-2 45 9. Minster 7-2 39 10. St. Henry 9-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (1) 19. Pettisville 16. Pandora-Gilboa 12.

Versailles’ Evan Hiestand puts up a shot during a Flyin’ to the Hoop boys basketball game against Sidney on Sunday at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Evan-Hiestand-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Evan Hiestand puts up a shot during a Flyin’ to the Hoop boys basketball game against Sidney on Sunday at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.