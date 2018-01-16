Tri-Village girls drop in state rankings

COLUMBUS – The Versailles girls remained No. 2in the state rankings while the Tri-Village girls dropped in the second Associated Press girls basketball poll of the 2017-18 season.

Versailles remained No. 2 in the Division III rankings behind Columbus Africentric. The Lady Tigers received one first place vote.

Tri-Village’s girls dropped from No. 7 to No. 14 in the Division IV rankings after losing to Miami East. The Patriots are ranked behind Minster, Waterford, Ottoville, Sugar Grove Berne Union, Steubenville Catholic Central, Fairfield Christian, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge, Dalton, North Jackson Jackson-Milton, Fort Recovery, New Bremen, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Berlin Hiland in the Division IV state rankings.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Trotwood-Madison from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 3 in Division II, Tippecanoe from the GWOC is ranked No. 9 in Division II, Minster from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 1 in Division IV, Fort Recovery from the MAC is ranked No. 10 in Division IV, and New Bremen from the MAC is ranked No. 11 in Division IV.

Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I 1. Newark (15) 11-0 167 2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1) 12-1 141 3. Pickerington Cent. (1) 13-1 126 4. Dublin Coffman 12-1 95 5. Solon 11-1 93 6. Canton McKinley 12-1 82 7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 13-3 64 8. Stow-Munroe Falls 12-1 54 9. Dresden Tri-Valley 10-2 35 10. Canfield 10-3 16 (tie) Tol. Notre Dame 11-3 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II 1. Beloit W. Branch (14) 11-0 162 2. Tol. Rogers (2) 10-1 120 3. Trotwood-Madison 10-1 86 4. Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 9-2 79 5. Bellevue 12-1 78 6. Germantown Valley View 12-1 69 7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 12-1 68 8. Zanesville Maysville 11-1 58 9. Tipp City Tippecanoe 11-1 43 10. McArthur Vinton County 11-0 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: London 23. Thornville Sheridan 19. Warren Howland 18. Akr. SVSM 13.

DIVISION III 1. Cols. Africentric (14) 11-0 158 2. Versailles (1) 14-1 120 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 12-1 114 4. Cin. Summit Country Day (1) 12-0 106 5. Kirtland 12-0 88 6. Archbold 10-1 76 7. Waynesville 12-0 60 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 11-1 48 9. Cardington-Lincoln 13-1 29 10. Doylestown Chippewa 11-0 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minford 18. Warren Champion 15.

DIVISION IV 1. Minster (9) 12-1 152 2. Waterford (4) 8-1 131 3. Ottoville (1) 13-0 123 4. Sugar Grove Berne Union 12-1 92 5. Steubenville Cath. Cent. 10-1 80 6. Fairfield Christian 11-1 54 7. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 8-2 43 8. Dalton 10-2 40 9. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (2) 12-0 36 10. Ft. Recovery 10-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 29. Portsmouth Notre Dame 28. Berlin Hiland 19. New Madison Tri-Village 14.

