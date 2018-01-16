Franklin Monroe girls basketball team wins at Brookville

BROOKVILLE – The Franklin Monroe girls basketball team beat Brookville 51-33 on Tuesday.

Franklin Monroe led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and 25-15 at halftime. The Jets increased their lead to 38-22 in the third quarter on their way to an 18-point victory.

Audrey Cable led Franklin Monroe with 17 points in the win. Also for the Jets, Corina Conley scored 13 points, Belle Cable scored 10, Kennedy Morris scored 6, Chloe Brumbaugh scored 3, and Stella Shellabarger scored 2.

Kaylee Wheat led Brookville with 10 points. Also for the Blue Devils, Madison Hamiel scored 9 points, Emily Mason scored 5, Katlin Pistone scored 5, Christina Bronner scored 4, Jordyn Cherry scored 1, and Bailyn Kimberlin scored 1.

Franklin Monroe improved to 12-2 with the win. The Jets will play host to Bradford on Thursday.