Greenville’s Brooke Perreira, Versailles’ Lauren Heitkamp make Chancellor’s List at IU East

RICHMOND, Ind. – Fifty-eight Indiana University East student-athletes made the IU East Chancellor’s List or Dean’s List during the 2017 fall semester – the highest total in the athletic program’s history.

IU East’s student-athletes compiled a 3.16 GPA for the 17 fall semester.

Greenville graduate Brooke Perreira, who runs track and cross country at IU East, and Versailles grad Lauren Heitkamp, who plays golf for the Red Wolves, both made the Chancellor’s List.

Arcanum graduate Adam Klipstine, who runs track and cross country, and Alisha Hollinger, who competes in track and field, both made the Dean’s List.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

Eleven Red Wolves made the Chancellor’s List, which recognizes IU East’s students who took 12 or more credit hours and completed the semester with a grade point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.

IU East students named to the Chancellor’s List were (listed by athletes’ primary sport):

Women’s Basketball – Libby Springmier (JR/Eaton, Ohio)

Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field – Brooke Perreira (FR/Greenville, Ohio)

Men’s Golf – Ben Tinkle (SO/Hagerstown, Ind.)

Women’s Golf – Lauren Heitkamp (FR/Versailles, Ohio), Breanna Nowak (JR/Chippewa Falls, Wis.)

Women’s Soccer – Brooke Conway (FR/Noblesville, Ind.)

Men’s Tennis – David Bennett (FR/New Castle, Ind.)

Women’s Tennis – Morgan Jackson (SO/Vandalia, Ohio), Kaylin Venezia (SO/Avon, Ind.)

Volleyball – Hailey Langenkamp (FR/Celina, Ohio), Samantha Wigfield (FR/Fort Wayne, Ind.)

DEAN’S LIST

IU East students who take 12 or more credit hours and complete the semester with a grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale are named to the Dean’s List.

IU East student-athletes named to the Dean’s List were (listed by athletes’ primary sport):

Men’s Basketball – Grant Leach (SR/Fishers, Ind.), Nate Niehoff (JR/Glenwood, Ind.), Ray Ramsey (JR/Gary, Ind.), Kendall Rollins (JR/Indianapolis, Ind.), Keating Rombach (SO/Ottawa, Ill.), Bishop Smith (SO/Indianapolis, Ind.)

Women’s Basketball – Bailey Dreiman (SR/Vincennes, Ind.), Mackenzie Campbell (JR/Rushville, Ind.), Tia King (SR/Indianapolis, Ind.), Kristen Miller (SR/Ottawa, Ohio), Amanda Worland (FR/Mooresville, Ind.)

Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field – Mitch Burelison (Centerville, Ind./Centerville H.S.), Salvador Campos (SO/Ligonier, Ind.), Adam Klipstine (SR/Ansonia, Ohio), Justin Ray (FR/Indianapolis, Ind.), Seth Reynolds (JR/Eaton, Ohio)

Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field – Shelby Beil (FR/Aurora, H.S.), Haley Day (JR/Brookville, Ind.), Alisha Hollinger (JR/New Madison, Ohio), Autumn Kann (JR/Etna Green, Ind.)

Men’s Golf – Brandon Bauman (SO/Brookville, Ind.), Lance Hackman (JR/Salem, Ind.), Tyler Pearson (JR/Richmond, Ind.), Kole Schofield (SO/New Castle, Ind.)

Women’s Golf – Megyn Kirchoff (FR/Rushville, Ind.)

Men’s Soccer – Aaron Gipson (FR/La Quinta, Calif.), Liam Healy (SO/Lockridge, Australia), Dumi Kumwenda (SO/Blantyre, Malawi), Justin Wirey (FR/Indianapolis, Ind.)

Women’s Soccer – Priscilla Carvajal (FR/Munster, Ind.), Haley Conway (SO/Noblesville, Ind.), Ellie Guenther (FR/Indianapolis, Ind.), Ariel Miller (JR/Brooklyn, Mich.), Amanda Nicholson (JR/McKinleyville, Calif.), Nicole Visse (FR/Cincinnati, Ohio)

Men’s Tennis – Alex Shelley (JR/Avon, Ind.), Colton Shipley (SR/Gas City, Ind.), Hunter Wilson (JR/Gratis, Ohio)

Women’s Tennis – Bri Ayres (SO/Shelbyville, Ind.), Brooklyn Hubbard (SO/Camden, Ohio), Sarah Lockhart (JR/Oxford, Ohio), Krystal Schmidt (SO/Chrisney, Ind.)

Volleyball – Lexi Gentry (FR/Newburgh, Ind.), Michelle Grider (SO/Indian Lake, Ohio), Breanna Kopke (SO/Fort Wayne, Ind.), Taylor McKinney (FR/West Lafayette, Ind.), Madison Yoder (SR/Indianapolis, Ind.)