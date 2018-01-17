Greenville reschedules basketball games

GREENVILLE – Greenville has announced the make-up dates for several basketball games that were postponed because of winter weather.

The freshman, junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games at West Carrollton that were postponed on Friday have been rescheduled for Feb. 3.

The seventh and eighth grade boys basketball games against Mad River that were canceled on Monday have been rescheduled for Jan. 23.

The seventh and eighth grade girls basketball games against Trotwood that were canceled on Tuesday have been rescheduled for Feb. 1.

The freshman boys basketball game at Fort Recovery that was canceled on Tuesday will not be rescheduled.

The Urbana Invitational junior high wrestling meet that was canceled on Saturday will not be rescheduled.