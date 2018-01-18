Franklin Monroe girls basketball team defeats Bradford

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe beat Bradford 52-34 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.

Franklin Monroe took a 21-5 lead in the first quarter and led 30-17 at halftime. The Jets increased their lead to 46-24 in the third quarter on their way to the 18-point victory.

Chloe Brumbaugh led Franklin Monroe with a career-high 29 points, which included six 3-pointers. Corina Conley had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Also for the Jets, Belle Cable scored 3 points, Tara Goubeaux scored 2, Chloe Peters scored 2, Stella Shellabarger scored 2, and Kennedy Morris scored 1.

Skipp Miller led Bradford with 16 points. She also broke Bradford’s single season rebounds record with at least seven games remaining in her freshman season. Also for the Railroaders, Cassi Mead scored 7 points, Emma Canan scored 4, Bianca Keener scored 4, and Chelsea Gill scored 3.

Franklin Monroe improved to 13-3 overall and 8-2 in the CCC with the win. Bradford fell to 6-10 overall and 3-6 in the CCC.

Franklin Monroe will return to action on Saturday at St. Henry. Bradford will play host to Mississinawa Valley on Jan. 25.