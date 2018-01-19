Tri-Village girls basketball team defeats Tri-County North despite struggles

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village defeated visiting Tri-County North 56-33 but getting there was less than impressive.

“The only part of tonight that felt like a win was when you look up at the scoreboard and see you can chalk it up as a ‘W’,’” Tri-Village girls basketball coach Brad Gray said.

The Patriots went back and forth in the first quarter with North and held a slim 1-point lead, 11-10.

Only two TV players scored in the second quarter with Emma Printz leading the way with 8 points.

Printz hit a deep triple form the corner and then stole the ball for a layup to put the PATS up 16-10.

The other Patriot to score was Maddie Downing with 4 points. She hit an 8-foot jumper in the lane and then Printz another triple gave TV a 21-11 lead with 48 seconds to go.

Tri-County North sophomore Aubrey Stupp, who led all scorers on the night with 24 points, hit a triple at the buzzer to bring the score to 23-14 at the break.

In the first three minutes of the third quarter Tri-Village wasn’t sharp executing its offense and struggled to score, prompting Coach Gray to pull all five starters and put in a whole new second group.

“This was the most disappointed I have been with this group of kids going all the way back to the summer season, without question the most disappointed I have been,” a clearly frustrated Gray said.

Over the next four minutes the second group played with energy and fire and along the way got a triple from Kayla Burke and Madison Foreman and a bucket from Lauren Flory.

With 1:49 on the clock in the third quarter and the Patriots leading 31-25, the starters were put back in, and the crowd gave a standing ovation to the second group, recognizing their efforts.

“I thought our second group came in and changed the whole energy level, not just on the floor … but it transferred to the first group sitting on the bench and it was evident once they reentered the game,” Gray said.

The Patriots would end the third period up 33-25.

In the final stanza Tri-Village finally started to show how good it can be when it plays with a purpose and more confidence.

Trisa Porter scored all 8 of her points in the quarter, and Printz, who had a breakout second quarter, scored 9 points and 17 for the game as the Patriots pulled away with 23 points in the final frame to go on and claim a 56-33 Cross County Conference win.

“It’s just disappointing you have to do that, pull your starters,” Gray said. “You see how well we played there in the last stretch of the game. I don’t understand why we can’t play with that kind of intelligence throughout the game. We completely telegraphed every pass by looking and staring at everything we wanted to do and then have it get jumped, I don’t believe we used a fake all night long, and that’s something we have to work on.

“You have to believe you are too good to be playing the way we did for 28 minutes, and some of our kids were feeling bad for themselves instead of having a mentality – I’m going to make a play and a fire in your eye that the next play I make is going to be better. I’ve got news for them – you can’t feel sorry for yourself. I guarantee the other team doesn’t feel sorry for us. They are coming after us, and no one is going to give us a pity party, and we shouldn’t be throwing one,” Gray concluded.

Box score:

Score by quarters

TCN … 10 … 04 … 11 … 08 – 33

TV …… 11 … 12 … 10 … 23 – 56

Individual scoring

Tri-County North – Megan Poling 3, Cassi Stinson 2, Sidney Jackson 2, Shyanna Baker 2, Aubrey Stupp 24; Totals 4-6-9/11 – 33

Tri-Village – Madison Foreman 5, Autaum Moore 2, Emma Printz 17, Kayla Burke 3, Peyton Bietry 2, Trisa Porter 8, Andi Bietry 2, Lissa Siler 4, Maddie Downing 11, Lauren Flory 2; Totals 7-15-5/9 – 56

