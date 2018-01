ANSONIA – Ansonia beat National Trail 56-41 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.

Katie Werts led Ansonia with 20 points, six steals and three assists. Trinity Henderson had 16 points, two steals and two assists. Bailey Stammen had 8 points and seven rebounds. Kierra Reichert scored 8 points. Kassy Wentworth added 4 points.

Ansonia will return to action on Saturday in a game at Riverside.