Arcanum girls basketball team beats Mississinawa Valley


UNION CITY – Arcanum beat Mississinawa Valley 54-17 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game.

Arcanum led 20-4 at the end of the first quarter and 33-7 at halftime. The Trojans increased their lead to 46-9 in the third quarter on their way to the 54-17 win.

Olivia Murphy led Mississinawa Valley with 6 points while Taylor Stachler added 5.

Arcanum improved to 8-8 overall and 6-3 in the CCC with the win. The Trojans will play host to Dixie on Saturday.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 0-12 overall and 0-8 in the conference. The Blackhawks will play host to Lehman Catholic on Saturday.

