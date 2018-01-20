Franklin Monroe’s Ethan Conley, Corina Conley named athletes of the week

DARKE COUNTY – Two siblings from Franklin Monroe who have excelled on the basketball court are this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week.

Ethan Conley is second among Darke County basketball players this season with 20 points a game.

“Ethan’s game has progressed throughout the season,” Franklin Monroe boys basketball coach Troy Myers said. “We had the opportunity to learn a great lesson on opening night that has allowed him to begin expanding his game and become a playmaker. There is no one in the world more proud of Ethan than I am, both for achieving success as a player and also growing as a young man. His parents have raised him with a humble heart and reflected great wisdom upon him that has made the most difference in impacting his progression.”

The Franklin Monroe junior has been a scoring threat throughout his high school career and reached the 1,000 point milestone during the Jet Holiday Tournament in December.

“In the last couple weeks he has been in full-attack mode,” Myers said. “Ethan wants to win, and it’s a priority when he steps on the floor. We have seen him after games our team won but didn’t play well and he is unsatisfied. That tells you what kind of competitor he is. If he has to be in attack mode on the glass and at the defensive end, he will. He is as versatile of a scorer as I’ve ever been around; however, his teammates and our staff are more proud of him when he’s a great teammate, impacting the game in all areas and putting us in position to win.”

Ethan Conley has continued to showcase his skills and during a Flyin’ to the Hoop game against Minster on Monday he scored 35 points.

“The one thing about Ethan is that you always know his energy,” Myers said. “When you know someone’s energy, you never have to question their intention. I think he has been intentional about trying to expand his leadership, which makes him more accountable. Being more accountable impacts your progression as a player. Some of the notoriety recently is a testament to his work but nothing more than that. He is a hungry player always looking for ways to get better and a great example for others who have a desire to play at a high level. He plays with confidence and that confidence is a result of his work.”

Corina Conley is in the top five Darke County girls with 12.4 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game. The FM sophomore excels in all aspects of the game but is even more important to the Jets’ success than the stats show.

“So far this season Corina has been very effective on both ends of the floor for us with averaging 12.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.9 blocks,” Franklin Monroe girls basketball coach Abbey Moore said. “On the court she does so much more for our team than just what her stats show.”

With the help of Corina Conley, Franklin Monroe has started the 2017-18 season with a 12-2 record. The Jets are young but have become one of the Cross County Conference’s top teams despite their youth.

“Whether it be changing a shot, deflecting a pass or being a leader, I am very thankful to have the opportunity to coach Corina,” Moore said. “Both Corina and her teammates make my job easy and very enjoyable.”

Franklin Monroe boys basketball player Ethan Conley and Franklin Monroe girls basketball player Corina Conley have been named this week's Daily Advocate athletes of the week.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

