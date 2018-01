ARCANUM – The Arcanum girls basketball team beat Dixie 56-30 on Saturday.

Kayla O’Daniel led Arcanum with 16 points in the win while Sydney Artz added 8.

McKinlee Ruppert led Dixie with a game-high 18 points, and Sydney Creamer scored 10.

Arcanum improved to 9-8 with the win. The Trojans will play host to Newton on Thursday.