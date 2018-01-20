Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team loses to Lehman Catholic

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team lost 68-25 to Lehman Catholic on Saturday.

Lehman led 26-9 at the end of the first quarter and 41-15 at halftime. The Cavaliers increased their lead to 52-22 in the third quarter on their way to the 68-25 win.

Taylor Stachler led Mississinawa Valley with 10 points in the loss. Also for the Hawks, Sidnie Hunt scored 5, Riley Price scored 4, Bailey Johnson scored 3, and Olivia Murphy scored 3.

Lauren McFarland led Lehman with a game-high 17 points. Also for the Cavaliers, Grace Monnin scored 12 points, Brogan McIver scored 8, Hope Anthony scored 7, Anna Cianciolo scored 7, Carly Edwards scored 7, Allison Bornhorst scored 4, Rylie McIver scored 4, and Emma Kennedy scored 2.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 0-13 with Saturday’s loss. The Hawks will travel to Tri-County North on Tuesday.