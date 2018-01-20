Versailles girls basketball team beats Celina

VERSAILLES – The Versailles girls basketball team beat Celina 65-23 on Saturday.

Versailles led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 31-13 at halftime. The Tigers increased their lead to 49-17 in the third quarter on their way to a 42-point victory.

Kami McEldowney led Versailles with a game-high 23 points. Also for the Tigers, Hailey McEldowney scored 10 points, Danielle Winner scored 9, Kelsey Custenborder scored 6, Caitlin McEldowney scored 5, Elizabeth Ording scored 4, Ellen Peters scored 3, Mallory Marshal scored 2, Lindsey Winner scored 2, and Danielle Kunk scored 1.

Makenna Klingshirn led Celina with 7 points. Also for the Bulldogs, Maddy Luebke scored 6 points, Lauren Jackson scored 5, Brooke Robbins scored 3, Bailey Exman scored 1, and Marcedes Zeisloft scored 1.

Versailles improved to 16-1 with the win. The Tigers will play host to Minster on Thursday.