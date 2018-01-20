Arcanum boys basketball team loses at Fort Recovery

FORT RECOVERY – The Arcanum boys basketball team lost 47-30 to Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Fort Recovery led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter, 22-9 at halftime and 38-23 at the end of the third on the way to the 17-point win.

Carter Gray led Arcanum with 10 points in the loss. Also for the Trojans, Andrew Baker scored 5 points, Dylan Lumpkin scored 5, Evan Atchley scored 2, Lane Byrne scored 2, Grant Delk scored 2, Zach Smith scored 2, and Wills Troutwine scored 2.

Ryan Braun and Payton Jutte led Fort Recovery with 15 points each, Clay Schmitz scored 8, Derek Jutte scored 3, Noah Lennartz scored 2, and Cade Wendel scored 2.

Arcanum fell to 5-9 with the loss. The Trojans will return to action on Friday at Franklin Monroe.