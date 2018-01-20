Ansonia boys basketball team loses at St. Henry

ST. HENRY – St. Henry pulled away in the second half to defeat the Ansonia boys basketball team on Saturday.

Ansonia led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and 24-23 at halftime. St. Henry took a 44-32 lead in the third quarter on its way to a 20-point victory.

Hunter Muir led Ansonia with a game-high 13 points. Also for the Tigers, Trevor Alexander scored 10 points, Devyn Sink scored 6, Brayden Swabb scored 5, Hunter Buckingham scored 3, and Aydan Sanders scored 3.

St. Henry’s Parker Link scored 11 points, Ryan Luttmer scored 11, Zach Niekamp scored 11, Devin Huelskamp scored 10, Tyler Schlarman scored 9, Ryan Bruening scored 5, and Ethan Thieman scored 3.

Ansonia fell to 6-7 with the loss. The Tigers will play host to Miami East on Friday.