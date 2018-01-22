Versailles boys bowling team beats Lima Bath

LIMA – The Versailles varsity boys bowling team competed against Lima Bath in a non-conference match on Saturday at 20th Century Lanes in Lima and came home with a 2,657-2,569 victory.

Leading the way for the Tigers were Brandon Bradley with games of 189 and 218, Luke Shellhass with games of 202 and 182, Sam Bensmen with games of 162 and 209, Tyler Gehert with a 159, Chad Shimp with a 158, Seth Rinderle with a 157 and Bretten Cheadle with a 123.

After the first game, Versailles was down 74 pins.

“I told the boys after game one we missed way too many easy spares and we needed to clean it up a bit,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot said.

The Tigers came out on fire for the second game, shooting 924 and taking the lead back by 7 pins.

“The team made a nice comeback,” Coach Phlipot said. “The key was they made very good first shots and picked up the easy spares.”

The Bakers went back and forth. The Tigers started on lane 24, which played tough all day. After the first Baker the Tigers lost their 7-pin lead and instead were down 38 pins.

Versailles got some pins back in Baker game two and regained the lead now by 2 pins. Game three meant going back to tough lane 24.

“I told the boys whoever has the highest game on 24 will win the match,” Coach Phlipot said.

The Tigers did just that, rolling 180 to Lima Bath’s 169.

In the fourth Baker game the boys never let off the gas, rolling 246 to Lima Bath’s 138. The Tigers finished strong with a 161 to secure the match victory. Baker scores for Versailles were 127, 180, 185, 246 and 161.

“After the match I told the boys I was proud of them for never giving up and how well they made the right adjustments to win the match,” Coach Phlipot said. “This was a very good win for us. We have had a lot of ups and downs this season, and I think this win will give the boys some good confidence to finish the season strong.”

The Tigers’ overall record is 6-6 and they are 5-3 in the West Ohio High School Bowling Conference. The Tigers bowl at Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater on Saturday against New Bremen.

To follow stats and schedule, visit www.WOHSBC.com.