Versailles girls bowling team defeats Lima Bath

LIMA – The Versailles varsity Lady Tiger bowlers traveled to 20th Century Lanes in Lima on Saturday where they brought home another win, defeating Lima Bath 2,524-2,202.

Individual Tiger scores were Makenzie Berning (147-224), Morgan Barlage (194-169), Haddi Treon (182, 173), Morgan Heitkamp (188, 137), Payton Bulcher (128) and Lindsey Cheadle (126).

The lane pattern was tough, requiring play next to the gutter on the right.

“I was proud of the girls making the right adjustments throughout the day,” Coach Tyler Phlipot said. “This oil pattern provided us great experience to boost their confidence in playing this tough part of the lane.”

The girls also bowled above their average in the Baker games. Versailles’ Baker scores were 192, 137, 149, 177 and 201.

The next match will be located at McBo’s Lanes on Thursday versus Mississinawa Valley to make up a match. This will be free of charge for anybody who wants to watch the bowlers. The match starts at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday the Tigers then travel to Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater to compete against Russia.

To follow stats and standings, go to www.WOHSBC.com.