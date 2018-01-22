Lexi Shinn sets Ansonia bowling records

NEW BREMEN – Ansonia’s Lexi Shinn set two school records in West Ohio High School Bowling Conference action on Saturday at Speedway Lanes in New Bremen.

Ansonia’s girls bowling team lost 2,013-1,837 to Fort Loramie. Shinn rolled games of 236 and 138 for a 374 series, setting school records for a single game and two-game series. Also for the Tigers, Rebecca Thornhill rolled games of 118 and 139, Sarah Rhoades rolled games of 110 and 133, A’Tyah Knowles rolled games of 135 and 85, and Megan Troutwine rolled games of 68 and 107.

The Mississinawa Valley girls lost 2,098-1,884 to Minster. Payton Reichard led the Blackhawks with games of 157 and 206, Kali Copeland rolled games of 158 and 142, Lakiesha Wade rolled games of 122 and 123, Elizibeth Mangas rolled games of 141 and 103, Destiny Young rolled a 99, and Sarah Howard rolled a 98.

Mississinawa Valley’s girls fell to 1-5 with their loss while Ansonia’s girls fell to 0-7.

The Ansonia boys lost 2,297-2,073 to Minster.

Mississinawa Valley’s boys beat Russia 2,721-2,308. Zac Longfellow led MV with games of 240 and 203, Colton Hardwick rolled games of 172 and 219, Matt Slyder rolled games of 197 and 167, Lucas Newbauer rolled games of 174 and 162, and Mason Hardwick rolled games of 202 and 123.

The Mississinawa Valley boys improved to 3-7 with their win while the Ansonia boys fell to 0-9.

On Thursday the Mississinawa Valley girls will take on Versailles at 4:30 p.m. at McBo’s Lanes in Versailles.

On Saturday the Ansonia girls will take on Fort Recovery and the Mississinawa Valley girls will take on New Bremen at 9:45 a.m. at Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater.

Ansonia’s boys will face Marion Local and Mississinawa Valley’s boys will face St. Henry at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater.

For more information about the WOHSBC, visit its website at wohsbc.com.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

