Swimmers from Ansonia, Arcanum and Tri-Village compete at Bethel High School Invitational

NEW CARLISLE – Swimmers from Ansonia, Arcanum and Tri-Village competed in the Bethel High School Invitational on Saturday at New Carlisle Sports & Fitness Center.

Bethel won the boys portion of the meet with 124 points, Stivers finished second with 112, Arcanum finished third with 29, Tri-Village finished fourth with 16, Ansonia finished fifth with 14, and Ponitz finished sixth with 10.

Bethel won the girls portion of the meet with 212 points, Stivers finished second with 124, Arcanum finished third with 58, Tri-Village finished fourth with 36, and Ponitz finished fifth with 10.

Arcanum’s quartet of Brittany Stump, Allie Barry, Elora Sudduth and Madelyn Wogomon finished third in the girls 200 yard medley relay with a time of 2:40.03.

Tri-Village’s Lucie Morris won the girls 200 yard freestyle in 2:15.28.

Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry finished second in the boys 200 yard freestyle in a time of 2:10.75.

Arcanum’s Madelyn Wogomon finished third in the girls 200 yard individual medley in 3:03.00, and Arcanum’s Brittany Stump finished sixth in 3:27.46.

Tri-Village’s Aubrey Morris finished second in the boys 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:18.54.

Tri-Village’s Edie Morris won the girls 50 yard freestyle in a time of 27.59, Arcanum’s Allie Barry finished ninth in 35.06, and Arcanum’s Araya Musselman finished 17th in 46.65.

Arcanum’s Stephen Young won the boys 50 yard freestyle with a time of 25.36, and Ansonia’s Connor Stachler finished second in 26.38.

Ansonia’s Connor Stachler finished second in the boys 100 yard butterfly in a time of 1:05.21.

Arcanum’s Elora Sudduth finished second in the girls 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:12.85, and Arcanum’s Brittany Stump finished seventh in 1:19.72.

Arcanum’s Stephen Young finished second in the boys 100 yard freestyle in 55.81.

Arcanum’s squad of Elora Sudduth, Brittany Stump, Allie Barry and Madelyn Wogomon finished second in the girls 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:18.90.

Tri-Village’s Edie Morris won the girls 100 yard backstroke in 1:09.78, Arcanum’s Madelyn Wogomon finished fourth in 1:25.72, and Arcanum’s Elora Sudduth finished sixth in 1:27.28.

Tri-Village’s Lucie Morris won the girls 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:17.06, and Arcanum’s Allie Barry finished fifth in 1:44.50.

Tri-Village’s Aubrey Morris won the boys 100 yard breaststroke in a time of 1:10.66, and Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry finished third in 1:13.69.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/mid-winter-results.pdf http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_OHSAA-logo-WEB-8.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

