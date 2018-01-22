Versailles go host shooting competition during basketball game

VERSAILLES – A fan will have a chance to win $1,000 during the Versailles versus Minster girls basketball game on Thursday.

Tickets will be sold during the game for a shooting contest. Tickets are $1 each or an arm’s length for $5.

At halftime of the varsity game a winning ticket will be drawn. The winner will have 45 seconds for a shooting competition, earning $10 for a made layup, $25 for a made free throw, $50 for a made 3-pointer and $1,000 for a made half-court shot.

High school basketball players and college athletes are not allowed to participate in the competition.

All proceeds from the competition will go the Versailles Scholarship Fund.