Versailles alumnus Michael Davidson rolls 1st collegiate 300 game

LOMBARD, Ill. – Michael Davidson, a 2014 graduate of Versailles High School, rolled his first collegiate 300 game during the qualifying rounds competing in the KEGEL ISBPA Midwest Collegiate Classic Tournament.

Competing with his team, Calumet College of St. Joseph, Davidson rolled the 300 in the third game on Saturday.

“Today I was finally able to shoot 300 in college competition,” Davidson said. “After being close so many times, it feels amazing to be able to achieve this. Thanks for the support from all my friends and family.”

The CCSJ men’s team totally dominated this year’s event from beginning to end. The Crimson Wave led qualifying by almost 400 pins after five grueling games on Kegel’s Sport Pattern called Turnpike.

They returned on Sunday to bowl 20 games of Baker team competition. There was no bracket style match play for this tournament as the format was total pinfall for two days.

CCSJ beat a large field of 72 teams from all around the country. The next closest team was about 350 pins from the Crimson Wave.

Davidson finished third individually and was selected for all-tournament team for this event. Three other CCSJ bowlers qualified in the top 15 out of more than 400 bowlers.

With the last two weekend tournaments, this should move the Wave up to No. 2 or 3 in the nation. This should also move Davidson up to the top 10 averages in the country for Tier 1 events.

CCSJ has two more regular season events in Erlanger, Kentucky, and the final Tier 1 event in Indianapolis, the Hoosier Classic. Sectionals will then follow (location to be determined), followed the year-end conference championship in Chicago. Collegiate Nationals is slated for Lincoln, Nebraska, in mid-April.

CCSJ will need to finish in the top four at sectionals to keep its national record going for the most consecutive appearance at collegiate nationals for any team in history.