Versailles to host OHSAA regional wrestling tournament

VERSAILLES – Versailles will host the 2018 Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III Region 24-B wrestling dual team tournament on Wednesday.

This will consist of two rounds with teams from Versailles, Coldwater, Covington, Allen East, Bluffton, Parkway, Spencerville and Delphos St John’s. Wrestling will begin at 6 p.m.

Versailles, the top seed in the regional, will face Delphos St. John’s in the first round. The winner of that match will face the winner of fourth seeded Allen East and fifth seeded Bluffton.

All tickets at the door will be $7. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free. No passes will be accepted.